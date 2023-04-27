A Somerset woman was killed in a single-vehicle wreck that took place Wednesday evening on Ky. 1248 in the area of Lakepointe Drive.
Jessica D. Mink, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office.
According to Major Jeff Hancock with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called out around 8:13 p.m. A caller to the 911 Center said that they heard the sound of a crash, followed by screams for help, but the caller did not witness the crash.
On scene, PCSO deputies determined that Mink was driving a 2008 Nissan Altima when it appears she may have hit a tree, overturned and went over an embankment.
First responders reported that they found the vehicle around 150 feet over a bluff.
According to PCSO, it appears that speed and alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
Hancock said the accident is still under investigation by PCSO Deputy Logan Crabtree.
Mink was the only person in the vehicle.
“Emergency personnel were able to get the driver up to the ambulance where they continued to provide aid until EMS talked to a doctor at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital,” Hancock said.
She was pronounced dead at 10:08 p.m. on Wednesday.
Assisting at the scene were Somerset-Pulaski EMS, the Somerset Fire Department and the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office.
