A Somerset woman currently serving a 10-year sentence in a state case has pleaded guilty to charges in federal court.
Carah Whitney Bell, 30, pleaded guilty to three counts of Possession With Intent to Distribute a Methamphetamine Mixture. The plea was entered Friday in at a re-arraignment hearing in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Hanly A. Ingram.
No plea agreement documents were available by press time Monday. A sentencing will be scheduled for a later date.
The indictment in this case charged that Bell was found on April 4, 2021, and on September 23, 2021, to be in possession of a mixture containing a detectable amount of meth.
Bell is currently lodged at the Laurel County Correctional Center.
She is already serving a 10-year sentence after pleading guilty in January in Pulaski Circuit Court to two county of first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.