A Somerset woman has been sentenced to 68 months (five years, eight months) in prison for her role in distributing methamphetamine through southeastern Kentucky.
Kathie D. Huff, aka Kathie Patton, 55, was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday. She pleaded guilty in November to one count of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.
Upon release from prison, Huff is required to be on supervised release for four years.
Court documents show that her sentence is to run concurrent with any sentence she may receive if convicted in a Pulaski Circuit Court case that is still open.
She is facing charges in Pulaski court for first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (less than 2 grams of methamphetamine). A pretrial conference has been scheduled for June 25.
In the federal case, Huff was sentenced after submitting a plea agreement in which she admitted that between September 2017 and March 2019, she helped to distribute 500 grams of meth within Pulaski, Laurel, Wayne, McCreary and Anderson counties.
She "developed an arrangement with a methamphetamine dealer in Louisville" – identified through other court documents as David Ameral – obtaining meth through him then coming back to southeastern Kentucky to sell the drugs to users and distributors.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Huff was responsible for 907 grams of meth, and that she and her supplier also possessed firearms.
As of press time, Huff remained lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Huff’s federal case had three codefendants: Ameral, who was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute Meth; Ferguson resident Robert J. Beach, aka Coddie, who was sentenced in February to more than 11 years after pleading guilty to possession of 50 grams or more of meth; and Hustonville resident Ignacio Brasfield, who was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth.
PCSO stated that DEA Task Force Officer and member of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division, Chris Lyon, is the agent on the case.
Sheriff Greg Speck credited a multi-agency cooperative effort in stopping the conspiracy and bringing it to a successful conclusion.
PCSO, the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force, the Somerset Police Department, the Kentucky State Police, the Louisville Metro Police Department, and the Lawrenceburg Police Department were involved in the investigation.
