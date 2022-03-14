Imagine living somewhere for 26 years thinking you belong to one city, only to be told you belong to the city next door.
That’s what happened to Peggy Acey and her neighbors on Teresa Avenue, who have spent years as citizens of Somerset, discovering recently that Ferguson’s maps also lay claim to that area, at least in the eyes of the state.
That’s not to say Ferguson thought it was theirs all along. In fact, Acey described what happened when she and her neighbors attended a recent Ferguson City Council meeting.
“When we get ready to vote, where do I get to vote? Are we voting in Ferguson? Are we voting in Somerset? That was a question we asked Ferguson City Council, and Ferguson City Council said they would protest our vote in Ferguson because we are not citizens of Ferguson.”
Other concerns for her and her neighbors are property taxes, property values and utility rates, all of which have been calculated for decades using Somerset’s rates, with taxes and utility bills being paid to Somerset.
The city of Somerset annexed the area back in 1973, and the road, Teresa Avenue, was dedicated as a Somerset street in 2003.
Back in the 1980s, the cities were required by the state to submit plats showing their boundaries, Acey said. Somerset’s plats show that the area as being part of Somerset. The problem is, the Ferguson plats on file with the state also show that area as being within its boundaries.
Acey said she has been working with officials since December trying to resolve the issue.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, City Attorney John Adams said that state officials said the only way to resolve it is for both cities to pass a resolution clarifying that the area is part of Somerset.
Somerset Council passed their version Monday night. A special called meeting for Ferguson City Council is scheduled for next Monday, March 21.
Somerset Council Member David Burdine made sure the actions being taken were what Acey and her neighbors wanted, asking Acey if she still wanted to be a resident of Somerset.
She replied “One hundred percent.”
“We want you a hundred percent, too,” Councilor Jimmy Eastham added.
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck also assured the public that the council’s actions was to clear up the problem on the state level.
“This is not anti-Ferguson. We like our friends in Ferguson. This is simply saying that folks that live in Somerset get to continue to live in Somerset,” he said.
