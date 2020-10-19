The Second Annual Somerset Youth Football League Gridiron Gala is set for this Saturday night at The Center for Rural Development and will honor several legendary Somerset High standouts.
The gala is a fundraiser for the Somerset football programs and a "celebration of Jumper football," according to Somerset Youth Football Commissioner Bart Williams.
The Legacy Awards were created to recognize individuals who best exemplify what legendary SHS coaches William Clark and Jim Williams were known for both on and off the field.
It was during coach Clark's tenure as the head coach at Somerset that the Somerset Youth Football League was founded — it's initial season kicked off in 1954. When Jim Williams joined Clark's staff in 1957 as an assistant, he was given the responsibility of working with the youth program as well.
Jim Williams, who went on to be the school's head coach and later its principal, would return to oversee the youth football league as its commissioner in 2000 — a position which his son holds today.
Legacy Awards for 2020 will be presented to former Somerset Schools Superintendent Wilson Sears, former Somerset High principal Jeff Perkins and longtime youth football coach Max Messamore.
All three honorees were standout football players at Somerset High.
"Each of these men have arrived at where they are in their lives having taken different paths. But they all share the common bond of being a Briar Jumper," Bart Williams said. "They are not only passionate about the sport of football, but helping young people in and out of the classroom.
Sears and Perkins have direct ties to both Clark and Jim Williams. Sears played for both men during his high school school career as the SHS quarterback. Perkins, an All-State running back, played for Jim Williams the last year he was head coach. At the insistence of Williams, Sears interviewed and hired Perkins as his assistant coach at Bowling Green High School.
Williams, some years later, urged the local school board to interview Sears for its vacant superintendents position. He got the job.
"I went with dad to Wilson's press conference when he was hired as superintendent," Bart Williams recalled. "There was only one man in the room more proud than dad ... and that was Wilson's father."
Messamore was a standout quarterback for coach Ron Cain in the mid-70s and was the catcher on coach Charlie Taylor's 1974 state championship baseball team.
"Max's path may has been one more pure in nature," Bart Williams said. "He has coached all these years because he loves the kids and the game of football.
"Our league has thrived, and continues to do so, because of people like Max's involvement," Williams added. "Not a season goes by that someone from around the state doesn't share a Max story with me."
The event will kick off at 6 p.m. Tickets are $60 for an individual, $100 for a couple and $400 for a table of eight. You can purchase your tickets in advance at www.somersetyouthfootball.com.
Entertainment will be provided by comedian Shawn Reynolds and magician/mind reader Chad Colyer.
A live auction will be held during the evening with Somerset football memorabilia available.
You must be 21 years of age or older to attend the event.
For more information, contact Kerri Brooks at 606-305-5174.
