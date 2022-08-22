Property owners within the city of Somerset are looking at their 12th year in which tax rates will stay the same – if council members approve the proposed rates as presented during the ordinance’s first reading.
Councilors heard the proposed tax rates and bank franchise rates during Monday’s meeting. The second reading and vote to approve should take place at the council’s September 12 meeting.
The property tax rate for the fiscal year of 2022-2023 is set to be $0.13 for each $100 of taxable property.
A 2 percent discount will be given if the bill is paid before November 1, 2022, while a penalty of 20 percent (plus an interest of 6 percent) will be added for any bill not paid until after January 1, 2023.
As for the bank franchise and local deposit tax, the rate will hold at 0.025 percent on all deposits.
Any bank franchise bills not paid before June 30, 2023 for the tax year of 2022, or not paid before January 31 for all subsequent tax years will have a 20 percent penalty and a 6 percent interest rate added on.
A 2 percent discount will be given to financial institutions which pay before December 31. Bills are due before January 31, 2023.
The money collected will go into the General Fund account.
Mayor Alan Keck told council members that they should be proud of the fact that Somerset has what he called some of the lowest tax rates in the state.
“We’re keeping these rates flat,” Keck said. “It’s been a commitment of mine and I know you all support that and push for that. We’ve had a tremendous amount of progress and growth without raising property taxes, and I’m really proud of that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.