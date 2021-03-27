"My big comment has been, 'I don't feel like I'm in Somerset.' I was like, 'That's kind of the point.'"
City of Somerset Tourism Director Leslie Ikerd, noting what she heard from folks Saturday, has helped plan numerous major events for the streets of downtown. But going out Ky. 80 and holding a showcase for local talent in a rustic bar decorated with lights and a country-living feel while still celebrating the best of what Somerset has to offer — that's the best of both worlds in Pulaski County.
The #seemyset Art Market took place Saturday at Suits-Us Farm in western Pulaski, and represented the first major event of the year for the City of Somerset, continuing a mission that flourished in 2019 but was derailed last year due to COVID-concern restrictions.
"I came here for an event last fall," said Ikerd. "... I could just imagine all the things we've had going on in Somerset coming here. Really, how can we take what's going on downtown and get it out to the county, to the region, throughout the state?
"This time of year, we were thinking, how could we safely do it?" she added. "With spring weather, we're probably always going to have rain. So we decided to have it here at the barn and be able to leave the doors open, still open air. There's plenty of air flow and it's a safe place to have it. (Also), it's beautiful."
Ikerd said they wanted to continue what the city had been doing in terms of its goals of revitalization and promoting the arts, but wanted to put it under "one roof" and provide a way to let people see artists at work. They also put on display the bourbon barrel lids local artists painted during last fall's Moonlight Festival — most with designs celebrating Somerset's own Horse Soldier Bourbon, or the downtown landscape itself — with the aim of auctioning them off, with all money going to a new #seemyset Art Fund to support future art projects in Somerset.
By about 3 p.m., around 300 people had come through, since the barn doors opened to the public at 11 a.m. The barn was filled with 24 vendors, ranging from entities like the Sheltowee Artisans and the Shine House to individual artists selling their work.
Jacob Wilson of Somerset manned the booth for Doomsayer Designs, featuring a wide assortment of drawings of everything from strange creatures from comic books and fantasy dreams to Mike Tyson. Wilson was happy to get his art out in front of so many people.
"It's really cool," he said of the event. "This is a really awesome venue too. Anything that has art in the community bringing everyone together is cool."
Local artist Tyler Sanchez recently started Frankenbunni, her own brand as an artist doing commissions in her vibrant and colorful yet playfully edgy style. She was selling stickers and prints of both watercolors and digital artwork.
"It's really exciting," she said. "It's my first time being invited to anything like this. It feels welcoming, like a home in the community."
The Lake Cumberland Artists Association had about eight of its members in attendance, everyone from painters to artists to craftspeople. President Marty Wiles noted that its still a bit unusual for the group, which started late last year, but was pleased with the turnout.
"This is our first event," said Wiles. "Just to see how many people showed up is crazy to me. ... It's exciting, going from an idea a few months ago to now, it's definitely exciting to see everything start to come together that we've worked hard for."
The City of Somerset under Mayor Alan Keck has made promoting the arts a priority for the community, not only with events like Saturday's but public murals, concerts, and more. Ikerd explained that the focus on the arts is not just an intellectual endeavor but is good for business as well.
"Art brings happiness, it brings emotion, and that's a tangible thing that you can't just go buy at the store," said Ikerd. "Being able to see it or feel it or touch it, it creates an experience for you that is, in the tourism language, a lasting memory, that makes people want to come back, that makes things familiar."
In addition to the visual arts, performances on the stage were a feature throughout the day — not just musicians, but monologues by performers with Flashback Theater Co. and poetry by Emily Crockett. Artists had booths set up to see their pieces, whether one-of-a-kind prints, or physical treasures to wear and use and enjoy. The Get Ur Smoke On food truck, Baxter's Coffee, and Somerset Sweeterie also offered a taste of what Somerset has to offer.
"We're back open for business," said Ikerd of the city and its plans for community events. "We're gonna start doing things, we're going to start living again, we an do it in a safe manner, as well as giving that boost to the economy that we need and providing that spotlight to local artists."
