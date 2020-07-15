Moody’s Investors Service announced Tuesday that it upgraded the City of Somerset’s credit rating, reflecting the service’s belief that the city has maintained a financial stability.
Somerset’s rating increased to an A2, up from the Baa1 rating that it has held since August 2018.
Moody’s report stated that the upgrade was due to the city’s position being “supported by local tax revenue growth, annual transfers from the city’s gas and water utility funds, and conservative budgeting practices.”
It also says the city’s utility departments have a strong financial position and a growing tax base, but does indicate that Somerset’s citizens have below average income levels and “elevated poverty.”
Moody’s rating scale has 21 ratings, ranging from the best – Aaa – to the lowest – C.
A2 is considered an upper-medium grade with a low credit risk.
The city’s previous score, Baa1, is a medium grade with a moderate credit risk.
It was a jump of three grades on Moody’s scoreboard.
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck said he was pleased with the upgrade.
“We have put ourselves in a much better position for the future,” Keck said. “We’ve maintained a healthy rainy-day fund while saving close to $1 million in salaries and benefits and continuing to invest in our city workforce. Shortening the length of our debt commitment for the Somerset Energy Center from 40 years to 25 saved taxpayers an incredible $2.4 million. We will continue to improve our financial viability while also investing in our people and in much-needed water, wastewater and facilities upgrades that have been ignored for far too long.”
A statement from Keck’s office said that Keck noted that 2020 was unconventional but that he has full confidence this financial outlook shows the city will continue to thrive despite the challenges the economy faces.
“The work we’ve done in this short amount of time, and are dedicated to continuing, is unprecedented,” he said. “I will continue to charge forward with a vision that will reignite our city’s economy, and this credit rating is a huge step in that effort.”
Moody’s report states that it regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk, but that it is not a “key driver” for any change in rating.
Somerset’s rating has fluctuated over the past few years. In September 2015, Moody’s dropped the city’s rating from an A1 to a Baa1 rating, then dropped it further to a Baa2 rating in July 2016.
In August 2018, the rating returned to a Baa1.
Moody’s blamed the rating drop in part on SomerSplash water park’s burden on the city’s finances.
When asked by the Commonwealth Journal whether that financial burden has eased, Mayor Keck said only that in the prior administration, "... spending had gotten out of control in many areas including the water park, and decisions were made on short term gains and benefits.
"We are now making sound decisions that help short term but also don't burden future generations with more debt and responsibility," Keck said.
