A well-known local resident is safe, but the Florida-area condominium he owns was damaged during last week’s Hurricane Ian.
Steve Fischer, a retired businessman who is known to many as being the former owner of the Goldenberg Furniture Co., and his wife were staying in the condo when a late order to evacuate was issued.
The condo is located on Barefoot Beach in Bonita Springs, just 17 miles or so away from Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel – the area where the eye of the hurricane made landfall.
“The strange thing is, we evacuated, but we evacuated too late,” Fischer said. “Because of the reports, we thought we had more time. Then, the hurricane turned towards us rather than Tampa.”
They made it safely to a friend’s home situated six miles inland and stayed safe throughout the hurricane, but Fischer acted like it was luck that they were able to get out of the path of the storm surge.
“When we went to bed Tuesday night, everything said that it was going toward Tampa, that we would be getting little four to five foot surges which we’ve had before and can handle,” he said. “We went to sleep with that notion. I fortunately woke up early and saw that the storm had bent toward Fort Myers and was coming earlier than we thought. So we hustled and got up and got some of our belongings packed, and got in the car about 8 in the morning.”
The storm surge in the area of his condo was around 16 to 18 feet. Fischer explained that Barefoot Beach is on an island, fronting the Gulf of Mexico on one side and the bay between the island and mainland Florida on the other.
Fischer said the water met in the middle during the storm surge, meaning the island was completely covered.
“We’re basically a bunch of big homes and condos on a little spit out there, right on the water. Everything below 16, 18 feet was gone by the surge. The damage, from what I hear, comes from the surge. It comes through and knocks everything. The back surge then comes through and picks everything up and washes it out. So the destruction – it looks like a war zone. Tons of cars were destroyed.”
In his condominium building, the living spaces are built on floors two through six, so they are fortunate in the sense that the flooding from the storm surge didn’t reach his in-home belongings.
But the storm did damage the building enough to make it unlivable, he explained.
“The parking garages are under [the condos], and anything below that – its not a matter of going back and getting the power on. The power stations that go to each building were washed away or ripped from their bases. So there is no power to restore, it has to be rebuilt. The water damaged the waterlines – obviously the surge got into the water lines, so they shut those all down.”
He added, “The power is all gone. Our mailboxes are all gone. The callboxes are gone. Our elevators’ flooded. They’re uninhabitable, because there’s no power or services to the whole area. The houses are the same way.”
The buildings have to have running water, he explained, because fire sprinklers need to be functional or the building is a fire hazard. The elevators have to be reinspected before use, as does the foundation of the building. While many of the walls for the first level are “break-away” walls, or those who are not structurally needed to support the building, the fact that the break-away walls were destroyed may indicate damage to the supports.
And there is no telling how long it will take for all of the buildings that are still usable to be made safe and to have utilities restored. Because, as Fischer pointed out, there are thousands of buildings all along the coast that are damaged or completely destroyed.
And it’s not just buildings. Many cars and boats were damaged in the storm as well.
“There were probably 30 to 40 cars lost in the houses and probably another 40 lost in the condos submerged and washed everywhere, from into the bay to across the road,” he said.
Many had been picked up by the storm surge and deposited inside of buildings. Some were taken out to sea thanks to the back surge.
“It picked up cars, threw them around like matchsticks, beat them to death and then dropped them wherever it wanted to drop them,” Fischer said.
In their places were boats which were washed ashore, with the news from that area showing images of boats sitting in rows along roadways or on the sides of roads.
Fischer said he lost a car in the storm, a 1972 Rolls Royce that was being stored in another garage in the area.
It was submerged in salt water – much more “vicious” than fresh water, Fischer said – and pushed around 70 feet away from where it had been.
The salt water and the damage from hitting against other items means the vehicle is totaled, he said. It would take someone with a lot of knowledge of how to repair salt water damage to be able to even salvage parts from it.
Still, Fischer is glad he and his wife are safe, and noted that only a couple of miles inland, the damage is much less.
“If you go a mile and a half, two miles from the coast, besides landscape damage and sign damage, you wouldn’t know you were in a hurricane. The mile and a half toward the beaches, it’s a total disaster.”
In fact, he said the community in which his friend lives where Fischer was able to wait out the storm is a “golf community.” By the next morning, cleaning crews came through and picked up and dusted off everything that needed it, and “you couldn’t tell there was a hurricane that afternoon,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.