It wasn't quite the same as "the last supper," but the name might have fit anyway. People laughing, having fun, gathered around a table and eating — and celebrating the end of something meaningful.
On Thursday, the Over My Head homeless shelter in Somerset saw its last day in operation. Employees, volunteers, and friends of the endeavor joined together in the dining room for a meal together as human beings joined under the umbrella of a worthy common cause.
"We still have time to empty everything out," said Steve Hall, the Over My Head board of trustees president. "But as far as offering services, (Thursday) was it."
Since 2016, the two-story brick home at 150 Turner Street, behind Cumberland Church of Christ, has served as a place to sleep and stay warm for the night for those with nowhere else to go.
As many as 1,074 guests have stayed at least one night at Over My Head, and hundreds more have been helped in finding food, clothing, furniture, hygiene products and more.
"From almost right after we had the very first meeting at Rocky Hollow (Recreation Center about homelessness in Somerset), the pastor who was there then told us about this house, and said, 'I don't know if it will meet your needs, but we're not doing anything with it,'" said Hall. "So we came and looked at it, and could see the potential. It was going to be a challenge to renovate, but we got help from Lowe's and from some people in the community ... and we were able to open April of 2016."
The first three years, Hall noted that the church was "gracious" to lease the building to them for only a dollar a year. After that, said Hall, the church was required to add liability insurance, and asked if Over My Head could pick that up, which they agreed to. Hall noted that even so, the cost of leasing the building has continued to be "minimal."
But the lease on the building is running out, and the church, which owns the facility, is seeking use of the home to expand. Over My Head was informed about six weeks ago that the lease would not be renewed at the end of September.
"We have no complaints with the church at all," said Hall, "but they are in a phase where they feel like they have an opportunity to grow right now. They want to add on to their building up there and use the rest of the space for some recreation and stuff, and possibly use the house for a pastorium."
So efforts began to find alternative options, seek community input, and do what they could to keep the dream of Over My Head alive.
"There were some suggestions of places that we might relocate," said Hall. However, coming up with a "major amount" of money for purchasing or leasing a space, as well as renovating it, was a problem, as was the feasibility of adapting those properties to what Over My Head needed.
"You can't just put a homeless shelter anywhere," said Hall. "That's one reason this location has been ideal, because we're actually in the city here, and even have a subdivision right behind us, but you'd never know that they're there, and they wouldn't know that we're here, unless you made the effort to drive around and find us. So it's been a wonderful location, and we've been very blessed."
At this point, those responsible for Over My Head have ended their search for a new location and accepted the finality of the situation. That means a time of transition, not just for the board but those who volunteer and work at the facility — seven people are on payroll, and another individual is described by Hall as a "floater" employee.
"At this point, we kind of feel like our window is closing," said Hall. "If we started tomorrow trying to renovate something, it would probably be two to three months' time. We've already told all of our employees, for their best interest, we want (them) to find something else. ... We're doing our best to help them any way we can to reconnect with another job and keep things going for them."
Hall said people who have used the shelter have contacted Over My Head to express their feelings about the situation and thank those involved for what they've done to help others, often leaving notes and messages.
"I personally appreciate that," said Hall. "They didn't have to take time to do that. But it means a lot that what we tried to do was helpful to them."
One of the people for whom Over My Head made a true impact in their lives is Kristian Isaacs. She came and stayed with Over My Head, and after another stay at the SKYHope Recovery Program for Women in Somerset, she was able to become a mentor to others who had battled addiction like she did. She came back to work for Over My Head, something she's done since about the beginning of the year.
"(Over My Head) helped me get on my feet, it helped me feel blessed," she said. "These people are so amazing. They've become like a family. They helped me to learn how to care and do things for others."
Isaacs said they helped her finding employment, taking her to fill out applications, and even get her driver's license.
"I hate (that Over My Head is closing)," she said. "I will actually probably grieve over it because these are my people. I love it here."
Hall, a member of the clergy, noted that the next iteration of a homeless shelter in this community, whatever and whenever that may be, won't include him — "This is my second retirement, and I think twice is enough," he said with a friendly laugh — but is proud of what Over My Head has accomplished in the community over the last six years, and hopes that someone else takes up the cause before long.
"I really felt a calling to do this in the community," said Hall. "When we started out in 2015, the homeless community was beginning to get larger and now of course it's probably more than twice what it was then. So the need is still here.
"My hope is that some other group will feel led to say, 'We'll take up the mantle and we'll provide a place for people who are homeless," he added. "I really feel like when I'm out in the community and I meet people that have stayed with us and they're working, they still have a place to live on their own, those kinds of things, that's the reward for what we've done."
