Rotarians — that is, members of a Rotary Club — have what's called a "four-way test," a sort of ethical check on one's actions, thoughts and words.
First, asks the test, is it the truth? Second, is it fair to all concerned? Will it build good will and better friendship? And finally, will it be beneficial to all concerned?
As far as Michael Noftsger is concerned, that litmus test of the self has use in the modern age well beyond the confines of your favorite Rotary Club.
"This is very important right now," said Noftsger, executive vice president with Forcht Bank. "Our country and our world needs people to follow this four-way test. They need it, not just for what that means, but our world needs professional people out there leading. ... Our community needs Rotarians."
Noftsger will indeed have his chance to lead as he was officially inducted as District Governor for Rotary District 6740, which represents 36 clubs across the region.
He was ushered into the one-year term by his predecessor James Glass of Pikeville, who presented Noftsger with a banner for the club he attends, recognizing that the club is home to the District Governor.
"It's been an honor to be a part of something that a lot of communities don't get, this type of active club," said Noftsger, praising both Rotary options in Somerset — the Somerset Noon Rotary Club, and Somerset-Pulaski Rotary, the morning club.
After growing up near Xenia, Ohio, Noftsger as an adult moved to Somerset and then joined the morning club in 2007, and has served as Club President (in 2008) and Assistant Governor for District 6740. That time included serving as treasurer of an Eastern Kentucky RAM (Remote Area Medical) committee that brought three RAM clinics to Somerset and Pulaski County. He has worked in the banking industry since 1992.
Speaking to the Commonwealth Journal after the induction, Noftsger explained that a district governor supports the clubs under his or her umbrella, goes out to visit them, and assist with projects, making sure they have everything they need to be successful.
"I've had a lot of friends who served in this role, so to do it now, coming out of COVID, it's a big deal," said Noftsger. "It's an honor to be able to do that. There are a lot of things (such as with) education that we really want to do, because our kids need it. We'll still do a lot of the other projects we're a part of, but (helping children get back on track after the last year) is going to take some precedence."
Rotary Clubs like those in Somerset engage in a variety of charitable projects both in their community and internationally. Events like the annual International Dinner serve as fundraisers for these efforts, and speakers at Thursday's induction ceremony, which took place at the Citizens National Bank Pavilion in downtown Somerset, noted how even in the midst of the COVID-19 era, when they couldn't even hold in-person meetings, Rotarians still managed to engage in projects like building ramps to help the disabled and more.
Many of those who addressed the crowd Thursday, Noftsger included, found themselves emotional — about the spirit of Rotary, about family members participating, about seeing old friends (many from other clubs around the district) after not meeting for so long, and about having lost some members in the last year. One of those was local Rotarian Glenda Hamilton, who had 16 years of perfect attendance before passing away in April.
Among those who attended Thursday's induction ceremony who were recognized for strong attendance were Noftsger, Nancy Whitis, Lindsay Shrum, Meredith Robertson, and John Rudolph, with an incredible 23-year attendance streak.
In other recognitions, Stefan Brown was inducted as president of the noon club, and Terry Pugh of the morning club. Various officers for the clubs were inducted, and Paul Harris Fellows were recognized, acknowledging individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, of $1,000 or more to The Rotary Foundation. This year, Chaz McGuire and Lori Price got their first such recognitions at Thursday's meeting, Tina Ham got a "plus three" (for donating $3,000 more than the initial thousand), and Sarah Pugh a "plus one" (for an additional thousand).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.