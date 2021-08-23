If the Somerset City Council approves this year’s proposed tax rates, it will be the 11th year in a row that property owners will not see an increase in the amount they pay.
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck presented the proposed tax and bank franchise rates to Somerset City Council at Monday’s meeting, saying he knows that not raising rates is a “big deal.”
“I know a lot of you have said if I ever tried to mess with that you’re going to call me out,” Keck told the council.
“But our insurance costs are up, our pension obligations to our employees are way up, and we’re still able to keep our taxes low for our citizens,” he said.
The proposed property tax rate for the fiscal year of 2021-2022 is to be $0.13 for each $100 of taxable property.
A 2 percent discount will be given if the bill is paid before November 1, 2021, while a penalty of 20 percent (plus an interest of 6 percent) will be added for any bill not paid until after January 1, 2022.
As for the bank franchise and local deposit tax, the rate will hold at 0.025 percent on all deposits.
Any bank franchise bills not paid before June 30, 2022 for the tax year of 2021, or not paid before January 31 for all subsequent tax years will have a 20 percent penalty and a 6 percent interest rate added on.
A 2 percent discount will be given to financial institutions which pay before December 31. Bills are due before January 31, 2022.
The money collected will go into the General Fund account.
A second reading and vote for both tax rates is should take place at the next scheduled council meeting, September 13.
