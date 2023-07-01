Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High near 90F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.