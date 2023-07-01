SomerUrban is coming to town.
On Saturday, July 8, downtown Somerset will be alive with people exploring, searching, and experiencing a new, modern type of scavenger hunt in the man-made environment around them.
Race director Aaron Denney of Vindura, a local company specializing in events such as 5K races, trail runs and the like, described SomerUrban, as a way to introduce the general public to the sport of Orienteering, an activity focused on navigational abilities.
“We started Vindura as a way to create endurance events in Pulaski County and our region, as a way to offer opportunities for anybody that wants to get outdoors and seek a little bit of adventure,” said Denney. “... We don’t call it ‘orienteering’ because when you say orienteering, it kind of scares people. They think map, compass, or in some cases, they have no clue what’s going on.”
Instead, Denney describes SomerUrban as “kind of a scavenger hunt” which he compared to geocaching, an activity using GPS technology to both find and hide containers called geocaches using coordinates.
“Essentially, it’s exploring downtown Somerset using a map,” said Denney.
Those participating will be given a map at the outset, and will take off on foot to visit various locations where they can find a QR code or some other kind of identifier that can be either scanned or written down.
“Essentially that gives them points for visiting that location,” said Denney. “(Then) they’ll move on to the next location based on their route choice.”
Participants have four hours to visit as many locations as they can. You can choose to visit as many locations as you want over the course of the day.
“If they only want to go out and visit 15 of those locations and come back, hey, they’ve visited 15 of those. If they want to go out and try to get all of them, they have to be back within four hours or if they’re late, they get penalized,” said Denney.
Participants can compete in three different divisions, each one subdivided by sex, with the exception of the family division. There’s a 2-5 person division, with male, female and co-ed divisions within it, and then a solo division. The top three finisher in each category will receive slate coasters laser engraved with the event logo, and everyone who gets back at all will get a finisher medal.
Denney and his teammate, the race’s co-director Travis Hall, started adventure racing together in 2015.
“(We) have (been in) over 30-some races very similar to this event, with the exception that they involve mountain biking, kayaking, orienteering out in the wilderness,” said Denney. “Over the years, we’ve talked about bringing something similar to the downtown area, to where anybody could come out and do it.”
Their first attempt to do so was last year, but that didn’t come together. However, Denney is happy to see this project several years in the making finally come to fruition.
“We’ve seen a lot of interest on Facebook, and a lot of talk about it,” said Denney. “... This is something new, so we feel that in the first year, we’ve had a lot of good response and people looking at it and saying, ‘Hey, that’s really cool.’”
But there is still plenty of opportunity for people to register to take part in this innovative event. Just go online to www.vindura.fit/events and click on the “SomerUrban” link. Registration fee is $35 per person ($20 for ages 5-16).
You can also visit the “SomerUrban” event page on Facebook for more information.
Denney knows that many people still might not be sure what SomerUrban is all about. But that’s all the more reason to be adventurous and explore new paths toward the goal of a good time.
“Come out and try out,” said Denney. “The only way you’re ever going to know whether you like it or not is if you do it. We can almost guarantee that, for most everybody that comes out, if you like scavenger hunts or you like geocaching, you’re going to have fun with this event.”
