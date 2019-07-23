An employee who handled food at the Somerset Sonic Restaurant has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A, according to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD).
While LCDHD officials note that it is rare to contract the disease by consuming food from a restaurant, they are encouraging anyone who consumed food or drink at Sonic between July 3 and July 22, 2019, may want to consider getting a Hepatitis A vaccination.
Sonic officials released a statement through LCDHC:
“As you may know, there is an ongoing Hepatitis A outbreak occurring across the Lake Cumberland region and the state of Kentucky. This week, one of our team members was diagnosed with Hepatitis A.
“Sonic is committed to the health and safety of our team members and guests, and are working closely with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department. We have excellent safety measures in place, and increased them when the health department announced the state Hepatitis A outbreak earlier this year.
“All employees at the Somerset location were previously vaccinated or will be vaccinated in order to continue to work. The restaurant, which received a 100 on its most recent health inspection, was fully sanitized as soon as we were notified of the team members Hepatitis A diagnosis. We closed the restaurant, fully sanitized and then reopened to the public.
“The team member was exposed in the community where Hepatitis A is now widely prevalent. This team member and all food handlers routinely wear gloves, making the risk of transmission extremely low. As a precautionary measure, we are using a cleaner throughout the restaurant that kills the virus.
“We will continue to follow any and all recommendations from the Lake Cumberland District Health Department and Kentucky Department for Public Health regarding guest vaccination until this situation is resolved.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.