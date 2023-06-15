A man accused of attempting to kill his girlfriend by shooting her, then fleeing to Illinois has a trial date set.
Sonny L. Powell, 49, appeared in Pulaski County Circuit Court on Thursday via Zoom. He is currently lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Circuit Judge Eddy Montgomery set Powell’s trial date for January 22, 2024, with a pretrial date of August 17 of this year.
Both Powell’s attorney Robert Norfleet and Commonwealth’s Attorney David Dalton agreed that the trial would last about three days.
Powell has been charged with Attempted Murder (Domestic Violence), to which he as pleaded not guilty.
He is accused of having shot his girlfriend Natosha Robinson approximately 12 times during an altercation in January.
Powell then reportedly dropped Robinson off at the emergency room of the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital before fleeing the area.
According to a complaint filed by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, “ER staff stated that Robinson made the statement that he was trying to kill her and that he shot her.”
He was eventually arrested in Lombard, Ill., and was extradited back to Kentucky in March.
