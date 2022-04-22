How do you spell R-E-S-P-E-C-T? Multi-Grammy Award winner and the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin earned the respect of the music industry and everyone else when she covered and rearranged the classic hit, “Respect,” making it her own and ultimately signature song.
Franklin’s interpretation was considered one of the best R&B songs of its era, earning her two Grammy Awards in 1968 for “Best Rhythm and Blues Recording” and “Best Rhythm & Blues Solo Vocal Performance, Female.”
The Center for Rural Development and Lake Cumberland Performing Arts celebrate the music of the Queen of Soul in “Soul of America – A Tribute to Aretha Franklin.” Join a star-studded ensemble as they perform some of Franklin’s greatest hits on Saturday, April 30, at 7 p.m. at The Center for Rural Development in Somerset.
“The music of Aretha Franklin is timeless,” said Laura Glover, Director of Marketing and Events at The Center for Rural Development. “She is one of the best R&B singers of all time, and this concert celebrates her music that we have come to love over the years.”
Soul of America transports the audience back to a time when the music made in the USA ruled the airwaves and dance floors worldwide. The cast encourages audience members to sing along to the music.
For tickets to Soul of America, call the Box Office at 606-677-6000, order online at www.centertech.com, or stop by The Center at 2292 South US 27, Somerset.
Regular ticket prices are $55.99 (plus fees) for adults and $45.99 (plus fees) for students.
Soul of America is presented by The Center for Rural Development and Lake Cumberland Performing Arts. The Kentucky Arts Council, the state arts agency, provides operating support to Lake Cumberland Performing Arts with state tax dollars and federal funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.
