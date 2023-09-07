South Kentucky RECC announced Thursday the appointment of Kevin Newton as Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective September 15, 2023.
Newton has been a member of South Kentucky RECC’s team for nearly 30 years, serving in various leadership roles, including his current job as Chief Operating Officer, where he has demonstrated outstanding leadership and dedication to the cooperative’s principles and values, according to a RECC statement.
"Newton’s deep knowledge of SKRECC’s operations and his commitment to serving its members make him the ideal choice to lead the co-op until a permanent CEO can be hired," RECC announced.
“We are confident that Kevin will provide strong leadership during this interim period as we search for a permanent CEO to continue South Kentucky’s tradition of excellence. His dedication to the co-op’s mission and values, combined with his extensive experience, will ensure a seamless transition and continued success for our members,” said Cathy Epperson, SKRECC’s Board Chairperson.
Newton expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve South Kentucky RECC in this capacity, saying, “I am honored to step into the role of Interim CEO. Our co-op has a rich history of service to our members, and I am committed to upholding our mission and values during this transition period. I look forward to working closely with our dedicated team to ensure the continued success of South Kentucky RECC.”
Newton assumes the leadership role with South Kentucky RECC following the resignation of former CEO Ken Simmons, who has served the co-op as CEO since 2020, and who recently announced his resignation to return to his home state of Georgia to serve as CEO of an electric cooperative there.
