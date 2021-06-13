FILE — In this June 10, 2019, file photo, Mike Stone, Southern Baptist Convention executive committee chairman, speaks during an Executive Committee plenary meeting at the Southern Baptist Convention in Birmingham, Ala. As Southern Baptists prepare for their biggest annual meeting in more than a quarter-century, accusations that leaders have shielded churches from claims of sexual abuse and simmering tensions around race threaten to once again mire the nation’s largest Protestant denomination in a conflict that can look more political than theological. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)