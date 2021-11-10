It's important to honor those who served their country on Veterans Day. It's even more important to pass that lesson to the next generation.
On Wednesday, Southern Elementary School held its annual Veterans Day ceremony, letting the entire student body hear from veterans in our community.
"It went outstanding," said Southern Elementary Principal Keith Patrick. "... The kids are very appreciative and we had a great time."
Every year — except last year, due to COVID-19 concerns — American Legion Post 38 works with the school to have veterans come over and speak to the students at the school.
The ceremony started off with the presentation of colors, the Pledge of Allegiance, the National Anthem, and then had a discussion of the different branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and the different jobs involved. A representative of each branch of the military spoke.
Without the presentation last year, Patrick himself, retired out of the U.S. Army, put on his dress blues and explained the roles of the Army, the uniforms and medals. But things returned more to normal in 2021.
The veterans to attend included the Air Force's Julia Blinkhorn, Army's Thomas Hogan, Army's Eugene Lipps, Army's Boyd Davis, Navy's Roy Messenger, Marine's Ernie Boggs, Air Force's Ellis Hollins, and the Coast Guard's John Appicelli.
All the students of the school, grades kindergarten through fifth-grade, gathered in the gymnasium for the Veterans Day event. The school's fourth- and fifth-grade choir performed the songs of the Armed Forces and other patriotic numbers.
"The children are very attentive," said Patrick. "They enjoy hearing the stories from the different places everyone has served."
Veterans Day takes place today, November 11, in the United States.
