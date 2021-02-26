A Southern Middle School student has been charged in connection to an assault reported to have occurred on Thursday.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Chris Fisher and Pulaski Truancy Officer Brad Mounce responded to the school Friday after being made aware of the assault, as well as a video of it which had been circulating on social media.
During their investigation, involving the identification of witnesses and uncovering the circumstances surrounding the incident, they discovered a 13-year-old male student had punched another male student.
The short clip, as seen on Facebook, depicted a student walking up to a classmate seated at his desk and appearing to punch him in the face.
After discovering the identity of the suspect, the officers took him into custody and charged with fourth-degree Assault and Terroristic Threatening.
The charges and related documentation have been submitted to the Pulaski County Court Designated Workers for further action. PCSO Major Jeff Hancock told the Commonwealth Journal that once the charges were submitted, the agency was directed to release the boy into the custody of his parents.
When contacted, Pulaski County Superintendent Patrick Richardson did not elaborate on the incident as reported by PCSO but expressed gratitude for their response.
"We appreciate their assistance with the issue," Supt. Richardson said.
