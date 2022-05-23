Nearly 300 new graduates crossed the stage at Friday’s commencement ceremony for Southwestern High School.
The commencement address was delivered by class president Ashtyn Hines. Without the time to share her memories of all her fellow graduates, Hines instead urged them to dream big — sharing quotes for United States Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the late Apple guru Steve Jobs, and actress Mindy Kaling.
“As I look around this room tonight, I see a room full of capable individuals,” she said. “I see 298 people with the utmost potential to be anything that they set their minds to.”
More important than their current circumstances, Hines continued, are the choices the graduates will make from here on out.
“You only truly need one person to believe in you,” she said, “and that person is you. You must be your biggest supporter. You must be your biggest motivator. You must push yourself to be the best possible version of yourself. If you truly want to achieve greatness, the only person who can stop you is yourself.”
In closing, Hines also told her classmates to write their own success stories, pursue the goals that are meaningful to them rather than others, and make a difference when they can.
“No one gets to decide what we do with our lives or what we become,” she said. “…I ask of you to simply follow your heart and allow it to lead you somewhere beautiful.”
Prior to handing out diplomas, the administrative staff — led by Principal Mark Hargis — recognized the graduates who would be going into the military or attending college.
Assistant Principal (and Air Force veteran) Tony Cress announced the following military enlistments: Lucas Puckett into the Marine Corps, Vanessa Cortez into the Army and Benjamin Janson into the Army National Guard.
“To you who have elected to serve our country in military service, we owe a great debt of gratitude,” Cress said, asking the audience to stand in recognition of their service to our country.
Counselor John Hargis presented the graduates who will be pursuing postsecondary degrees at several colleges and universities, noting that the Class of 2022 was offered $5,345,900 in scholarships and accepted $3,699,700.
Counselor Doug Grider recognized the seniors graduating with High Distinction, meaning they must complete the requirements for an advanced diploma with a cumulative GPA (grade point average) of at least 4.0: Matthew Hall, Trevor Hansen, Ashtyn Hines, Kate Hutchinson, Laryssa King, Trinity Melton, Veer Patel, Xavier Roysdon, Laci Russell, Cierra Truett, Kaylie Tudor, Sarah Wilson, and Bryan Whitson.
Following the presentation of diplomas by Pulaski Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson, Board of Education Chair Cindy Price issued the confirmation of graduation as the new graduates tossed their caps into the air.
To accommodate family and friends who were unable to attend in person, the ceremony was livestreamed. The graduation video can be viewed on Pulaski County Schools’ YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YMnFPwyDeow.
