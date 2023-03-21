Natalie Cummins has an aim to succeed — and she has shown tremendous promise as a young archer.
Shooting in several different styles of archery, Cummins demonstrates a wide range of skills and excellent form and precision.
Shooting since the fourth grade, Cummins was in the middle of the pack compared to the rest of the team. About seventh grade, she started shooting with current Southwestern High School Archery coach and Cummins’ great-aunt, Lisa Cook.
Said Cook, “She come to me needing help in the seventh grade, I said, ‘Natalie, if you work hard, you’ll be a successful archer. You just need to get this form and this technique down.’”
And get the form down she has. In the state-level competition in Louisville, she scored a stunning 297 — archery’s maximum score for that type of competition is 300.
Cummins won second overall in that competition, qualifying to represent the state of Kentucky in Myrtle Beach this summer at the national National Archery in Schools Program (NASP) competition.
“Form” in the sense of archery takes into account not only posture, but minor changes in finger placement, method of release, and stance. Archers aim to essentially do the same thing over and over. In this way, archery can be considered a mental sport as well as physical.
“You cannot let outside forces get in your head,” said Cook. “You have to block everything out and just work on your form.
“You have to be consistent with everything you do,” added Cummins. “Any time I’ve let something get to my head or anything, I’ve completely shot terrible. But as long as I’ve kept my head on my shoulders, that’s when I do win the tournament.”
How has Cummins kept her head on her shoulders? Cummins says that she focuses by keeping busy. Along with school and archery, she also is Vice President of Future Farmers of America (FFA) at her school and she works at Battlefield Coffee.
“A lot of times I distract myself with FFA,” said Cummins. “I basically concentrate on the good things going for me this year. A lot of things have gone wrong, but I still have a lot of good things to remember.”
Cummins also pointed to the positivity of her co-workers as a way to keep focused.
Cook said she is very confident in Cummins’ abilities and thinks she’ll do great in the national competition.
“Only the best of the best get to go to that state tournament,” said Cook.
Cummins had a “burst of energy” following the doldrums of COVID. She claimed that time away from the bow made her lose some of her edge that, once COVID ended, she was able to sharpen to a point that it’s never been before.
Cummins said that she is a bit nervous about competing, but mostly she is excited and feels it will be a great end to her time in high school.
“Even if I don’t win. It’s still my senior year, and I’ve had fun,” she said.
