Engineering teams celebrate at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore as the second primary mirror wing of NASA's James Webb Space Telescope unfolds, before beginning the process of latching the mirror wing into place, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. The last portion of the 21-foot (6.5-meter) mirror swung into place at flight controllers’ command, completing the unfolding of the James Webb Space Telescope _ the riskiest part of the mission. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)