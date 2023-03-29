In Tuesday’s biweekly meeting of the Pulaski County Fiscal Court a few disgruntled Pulaski Countians approached the podium to deliver a petition against what they referred to as halfway houses on Horseshoe Drive.
The first of the three men who spoke pulled out a petition with what he claimed were 90 signatures of people living in his neighborhood. He said there were three houses purchased by a drug rehabilitation service in the neighborhood and in two of those houses live several recovering addicts.
The first man said he felt that he liked the idea of sober living homes, but took issue with them being in his subdivision.
“After hours, the lights are on, they’re cranking music, and they’re partying back there,” he said. “It’s more like a frat house really.”
He felt that the addiction services being provided there violated neighborhood restrictions claiming they technically qualify as private businesses while the neighborhood is restricted to only residential property.
The man felt the only option other than to address the court would be to file a lawsuit, but he said he would “rather not go that route.”
He then began to read the petition:
“We the concerned citizens of Horseshoe Drive have grave concerns in regards to the halfway house that has moved into our small neighborhood. The residents of this halfway house owned by Lake Cumberland Rehabilitation have become a public and private nuisance to our small neighborhood where we have many children including daycares and elderly residents who no longer feel safe.
“There’s clearly no supervision of these residents including, but not limited to, the residents of the halfway house trespassing on property in all hours of the day and evening, knocking on the doors late at night, speeding through the small neighborhood, constant traffic all hours of the day and evening including many people who are not residents of the halfway house hanging out in the street late at night.
“There is currently one large home housing recovering residents building additional property…”
The citizen then stopped reading the petition to claim that they planned to build three more “compounds.”
“So we’re very concerned, and of course when we wrote this [the petition] up they only had one house,” he said.
He reiterated how he felt children were in danger and claimed residents of the facilities were staring at his children. He also underlined his concerns about the traffic. He specifically recounted a bus that he claimed made numerous trips in and out of Horseshoe Drive on a Sunday afternoon.
Pulaski County Fourth District Magistrate Mark Ranshaw commiserated with the citizen’s complaint and said he’s dealing with a similar issue in his neighborhood.
“I’m being told by everybody that I can’t get through to anybody about why they have to be in subdivisions,” said Ranshaw. “All I’m being told is that they can buy whatever they want wherever they want because it falls underneath the American Disabled Act.”
Ranshaw claimed that, as addicts are disabled and mentally ill, they have the right to live in residential neighborhoods.
“There’s nothing anybody can do legally to stop them,” he said.
The citizen was visibly dismayed by this, and Ranshaw agreed that it was “weird,” but even if the neighborhood is under restrictions, the federal government supersedes these restrictions. According to Ranshaw, the only option is for citizens to file a lawsuit.
The citizen continued to argue, and 5th District Magistrate Mike Strunk jumped in to say that the county has no authority in enforcing these types of issues.
The citizen felt that the new houses being built was creating a slippery slope.
“I don’t believe there is an end to this,” he said.
Ranshaw repeated that it was an issue with the federal government, but the citizen countered saying he had spoken to “several people” who told him the issue could be resolved by the county attorney.
Ranshaw reminded the individual that he was dealing with a similar issue and understood the man’s frustration.
“Well you may be more okay with it then I am, but I’ll tell you…” the man said.
Ranshaw spoke over him saying, “I’m not okay with it, but I just don’t know where to go with it myself.”
Ranshaw offered the assistance of Sheriff Bobby Jones. Jones himself then approached the podium claiming that the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department was too underfunded and understaffed to deal with these issues.
The citizen and Ranshaw continued to argue.
“So I’ve got to be okay with living in the middle of a compound?” asked the citizen.
“No, but our solution is to take it to federal government, because they’re the ones that have to change the law,” said Ranshaw. “Because they’re saying right now that they’re considered part of the American disabilities act.”
As the two continued to speak, two more residents of Horseshoe Drive got up and stood behind the first citizen.
The second citizen said, “So they’re allowed to drive in my yard? They’re allowed to come over and hang out in my yard?”
“What do you suggest we do? Our hands are tied,” said Ranshaw.
“Get them out of there!” The second citizen said. “You can do that! It’s that simple.”
“How do we get them out?” Ranshaw retorted.
“Move them out to the country. That’s where they belong.”
Mike Strunk interjected again, “I believe all of us agree with you. They shouldn’t be in the subdivision.”
“We all want them out of the subdivision,” Ranshaw concurred.
Strunk, Ranshaw, and the second citizen argued for a few minutes more.
Pulaski County Judge Executive attempted to put the kibosh on the argument.
“I think we get the purpose that you’re here, and we don’t like any of the stuff that’s happening in your neighborhood,” said Judge Todd. “Let’s do a review, and let me take it to the county attorney and see if we can come up with some stuff that can help enforce what’s happening in your neighborhood.”
County Attorney Martin Hatfield was not present at Tuesday’s meeting so he could not provide any legal advice.
The third and final citizen approached the podium and said he hoped they could work together to find a solution.
There were no more citizens comments and the meeting was adjourned.
In other events, Judge Todd recognized the achievements of Southwestern High School Archer Natalie Cummins. Cummins qualified to compete in the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) national tournament by shooting a near perfect score.
Todd asked Cummins to stand before the court. He then deemed Tuesday, March 28, 2023 “Natalie Cummins Day.”
The court applauded her accomplishment.
Next on the agenda was Old Business. The court approved Nelson Roofing for the Haynes Knob Fire Station’s roof renovation. Stacy Halcomb reported that White Lily’s Fire Station renovation would be delayed as all ten bids were too pricey. The court approved a motion to re-advertise for new bids.
Further issues covered were:
- Big Rock Court was removed from the county.
- Pulaski County Conservation District updated the court on new rental equipment to be used by county land owners.
- Conservation also asked for a raised budget due to rapid inflation. The court approved a budget review.
- The court approved Pulaski County’s entrance into the Cumberlands Workforce Interlocal Agreement.
- Fuel Center Monitoring/Compliance Contract was approved.
- Cindy Sellers was made interim tax administrator.
- Wildfire Mitigation Grant was approved and a grant administrator was hired.
- Road work request list was approved.
Mark Vaught approached the podium and asked for a grant for new voting equipment. This was unanimously approved. He also requested that three employees be hired to assist with elections. This was also approved.
- A backup backhoe was purchased.
- The jail budget was accepted for review.
- Jordan Chapman was rehired for solid waste.
- 911 hiring advertisement was approved.
