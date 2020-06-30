Somerset's Chief of Police appeared on state television Monday night to discuss hot-button issues involving race and police reform
William Hunt, Chief of the Somerset Police Department, was one of several guests on "Kentucky Tonight," with host Renee Shaw.
"I think it well," Hunt told the Commonwealth Journal on Tuesday.
Hunt and Shaw recently both took part in a panel on racial issues hosted by Somerset Community College, where they met, though he had heard her speak before at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Somerset in 2018.
"We had a conversation (after the panel) about that and afterward, we got to discussing House Bill 191 that passed last year," said Hunt, referencing legislation preventing officers who have committed misconduct at one agency from going and getting a job at another by having their certification pulled.
When Shaw learned Hunt was a third vice president with the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police, she mentioned she may have him on her show at some point, and that invitation came not long after the SCC panel earlier this month.
On the show, Hunt said that his agency had done a number of policy reviews in the area of supervision and training and reviews coming from the federal level as well.
"There are a lot of things in motion that the average citizen probably doesn't see," said Hunt. "... We've talked about it beginning with leadership and beginning with the chiefs. I think it's important, the one thing that we've done, I think we've always set the tone at Somerset Police that those types of things — racism, systemic racism — (are) unacceptable."
Hunt said that in his own career, he's seen a couple of cases where officers testified against other officers in matters of wrongdoing.
"When those officers came to me, they asked for advice," said Hunt. "The one thing I told them (was), 'You need to go in and tell the truth. Nothing else matters. Just tell the truth.' And I think when you have supervisors, leaders, chiefs encouraging their officers to do what's right and to tell the truth, it goes a long way in that culture of that department."
Shaw also brought up the discussion around requiring police departments to use body cameras and how smaller city departments, even like Somerset's, would find it hard to afford the cost of those. Hunt noted that the average municipal police department in Kentucky has only 28 officers, and that while pricing body cameras isn't too bad — "They're just like cars; you can get a low-end to high-end on what you buy" — the big cost comes in data storage.
"I was pleased to see in the recommendations from federal government that we can put in for grants that do help cover that cost as well," he said.
Hunt also touched on House Bill 191, or the "Decertification Bill for Law Enforcement," and said that Kentucky has in place a policy other states have talked about, which is licensure for being in law enforcement through certification.
"The one things that we can do to help get rid of these rogue officers that occasionally do bad things — and when they do them, a lot of times they're severe — if they are charged or have an internal investigation against them, and they try to do this jumping from one agency to another, we are still required within 15 days to report those findings to that law enforcement council, where (the officer) can have their certification pulled and can no longer police in the state of Kentucky. I think that's crucial."
Other guests on the program included Raymond Burse, general counsel for the Kentucky NAACP; Tracie Keesee, co-founder and senior vice president of Justice Initiatives for the Center for Policing Equity; Lawrence Weathers, police chief of the Lexington Police Department; Rebecca Ballard DiLoreto, Kentucky Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers; and Jason Rothermund, Bluegrass Lodge 4 — Fraternal Order of Police.
The program can currently be viewed on ket.org.
Hunt told the Commonwealth Journal he hoped dialogue like he took part in on the KET program can help educate people about some of the key issues in the headlines these days.
"Having these discussions with what we're experiencing in this state and the nation is a very important part of the healing and resolving some of of the issues," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.