Somerset officials are investigating at death after a body was found at a South U.S. 27 business Tuesday evening.
Both the Somerset Police Department and Pulaski County Coroner’s Office confirmed that a body was found at Tri-City Motors.
The person remains unidentified at this time.
A SPD press release stated that the Criminal Investigation Division was called to the scene after a body was found at the rear part of the building.
Coroner Clyde Strunk said his office was called to the scene around 6 p.m.
SPD stated that “At this time, there are not enough known or confirmed details to speculate further. The matter is considered an open and ongoing death investigation.”
Strunk stated that at this time he could not state whether the person was male or female, nor could he determine a cause of death.
The body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for autopsy. It could be several days before any further information can be determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.