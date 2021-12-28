Somerset Police is still asking for assistance on Tuesday in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.
SPD reported Monday evening through the 911 information system that the juvenile went missing from her home on Langdon Street in Somerset around 2:33 p.m. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and grey pajama pants.
She was described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing around 110 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, ADHD and an intellectual disability.
SPD is requesting that anyone with information please call 911.
