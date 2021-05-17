Thursday night was the final evening for the City of Somerset’s budget workshops, with the city’s Chief Financial Officer Mike Broyles telling council members that the projected budget for the upcoming fiscal year is a little more than $85 million.
The final workshop was dedicated mainly to two of the city’s most visible departments, the Somerset Police Department and Somerset-Pulaski County EMS.
Among topics discussed by Broyles and SPD Chief William Hunt was the department’s forfeiture account which currently has a surplus of $170,000.
Broyles explained that if the police make a drug or other kind of bust, and if there is anything left of the confiscated items from that bust after the case has been settled, then SPD gets a percentage of that money.
“They had a really large bust this fiscal year,” Broyles explained. Plus, the department hasn’t had to spend very much over the year, which is why the forfeiture account is so large right now.
That money is carried over into the next fiscal year, Broyles said.
“It’s the one place in your budget you’re glad to be over budget. It means you did a great job,” Mayor Alan Keck said. “The chief and his crew should be commended.”
But while a large number in that account is considered a good thing, the department also had to budget quite a lot — $240,000 — for possible retirement payouts in the upcoming fiscal year.
Chief Hunt said it was not definite that everyone who will be eligible to retire will actually do so in the upcoming 12 months, but said there are three who will and up to five more possible.
Broyles said there were 12 people total who could potentially retire by June 30, 2022.
Mayor Keck responded by saying the potential retirements could be seen as both a strength and a weakness.
“The fact that that many folks are wanting to stay around that long and actually finish with the police department speaks volumes for the chief and the team they have. The weakness is, he’s going to have a lot of new folks to train,” Keck said.
The good news is that, at least for now, the police department was at full force, Hunt said.
“That can change from week to week, but ever since Mayor Keck and the council have been working together on it the past few years, our retention has been very good.”
The same cannot be said for police departments all over the state. Hunt explained that due to changes in the career field over the past few years, not the least of which was the social unrest and racial tension seen in many parts of the state and the country, that fewer people are electing to become police officers, and that means departments are having to compete harder for the few who do apply.
Using northern Kentucky as an example, Hunt said that starting pay for law enforcement has become “astronomical” due to the competition.
SPD is not really competing with those northern districts, plus their current pay schedule is in line with the state average.
But, Hunt said, it wasn’t that long ago that SPD was “outpaid by at least two other agencies in our own county. I don’t ever want to see us get back to that.”
Not only that, but when Hunt took over as police chief in 2017, the department’s staffing was down by almost 25 percent, with more retiring or planning to leave.
Speaking of officers leaving, Hunt answered questions from council members on whether the department still had the gyrocopter that used to be one of the department’s most visible vehicles.
Hunt said that when he took office, the department’s only licensed pilot retired, meaning there was no one left who could operate the gyrocopter.
The expense to train someone, plus the lack of interest from anyone else in the department, deterred Hunt from training someone else to fly the copter, and therefore the department decided to sell it.
“Part of our forfeiture account still has the money from the sale of that piece of equipment,” Hunt said. “The original plan — and what is still the plan — for that money is to put that back into a better drone program than what we currently have.”
The council also heard from EMS Chief Steven Eubank who also talked about staffing issues.
Eubank and Broyles pointed out an increase in the planned overtime budgeted for the upcoming year, with Eubank explaining it was due to a possible change in schedules.
He said that as of right now, employees work a 24-hour shift and a 16-hour shift during a week. “We’re looking at possibly making two 24-hour shifts. It does have built-in overtime, and that was why there’s a big increase in overtime.”
He said that the department’s pay for employees was about average for the region, but said “We just lost an employee to Russell County, making similar money but not having to work as hard. So we’re trying to increase our staffing to the point where we can decrease the overall workload on the crews throughout the day.”
For several years, the EMS department has been one of two city departments, along with the wastewater department, that consistently loses money. While the department may not make it into the green this time, there are new measures in place to help stem the loss.
One of those, Eubank said, was utilizing a third-party billing system.
Broyles said the department’s bad debt is dropping because this outside company has better resources to track individuals with outstanding balances.
Another help came from new a new enhanced Medicaid program that helps supplement Medicaid billing with other federal funds.
Eubank said that the federal program won’t simply give money to states, but will match funds raised by the states. Kentucky recently passed legislation to put a tax on all emergency runs, then gives each EMS department funding based on that assessment.
Somerset-Pulaski EMS’s state assessment is $264,000, but with the federal match the department expects to receive $576,000. This will greatly offset the low amount that the department receives from Medicaid for billed runs compared to Medicare and private insurance companies.
“For as long as I’ve been in the administration, Medicaid pays us $110 per emergency run and $2 a mile, whereas other insurances will pay $14 a mile,” Eubank said.
“So, we have two highly-trained personnel, a very expensive truck, a lot of equipment, and we’ll tie that truck up two to three hours on a run, and [Medicaid] will send us a check for $150. So this gets that payment up there comparable with commercial insurance and Medicare.”
