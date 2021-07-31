Reports of an active shooter in the area Saturday, possibly around Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, had nothing to them, according to the Somerset Police Department.
There had been reports Saturday about a potentially dangerous situation at the hospital. Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team Chief Doug Baker, while not involved, noted to the Commonwealth Journal that he was aware of police scanner traffic about the possibility of a shooter.
Police cars were spotted in the vicinity of the hospital on Saturday by passers-by.
Capt. Mike Correll of the Somerset Police Department said that it boiled down to a "miscommunication," however.
"Our units were in the area looking for a person who was possibly in a mental health crisis," said Correll. "(We) later determined the person was in another state making the phone call to a crisis line."
