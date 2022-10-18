The Somerset Police Department would has welcomed its newest member — K-9 Joker.
Joker is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois who was imported from Mexico and is trained and certified in the areas of narcotics detection, criminal apprehension, evidence recovery, and tracking.
Officer Nick Taylor and Joker recently completed initial training under the supervision of Master Trainer James Harris of Blue Drive K9, LLC in Cookeville, Tenn.
During this four-week training, the K-9 team focused on topics ranging from legal considerations, most current case law applying to police canines, and police canine psychology. Taylor and Joker were paired together at the beginning of their training and by the end, earned national certifications.
Taylor and Joker will be the second K-9 team at Somerset Police Department. They will join the ranks along with Sgt. Tim Miller and Bravo.
