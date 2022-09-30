The Somerset Police Department is investigating the wreck in which longtime journalist Don White passed away.
At this time, investigators say they are unsure whether White died due to injuries sustained in the wreck or due to a medical issue.
SPD reported that Officer Scott Whitaker responded at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday to the report of a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of East Ky. 80 (Hal Rogers Parkway) and Pumphouse Road.
On scene, Whitaker found a 2008 Lexus in a grassy area just north of Ky 80.
Witnesses stated they saw the Lexus traveling eastbound on Ky. 80 when it turned sharply toward the median, then crossed the median and traveled across the westbound lanes.
The vehicle then left the roadway, struck a utility pole, and flipped, coming to rest in a grassy area.
Reconstructionists were called to the scene to confirm witness accounts.
White, 74, was transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital by Somerset-Pulaski County EMS where he was pronounced deceased.
The wreck remains under investigation by SPD.
Also assisting at the scene were Somerset Fire Department and Kentucky Utilities.
