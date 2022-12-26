The Somerset Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found outside in the early hours of this weekend’s winter weather event.
Captain Shawn Dobbs with SPD said that a call came in around Thursday night/Friday morning reporting a male around the age of 40 being found deceased behind the Baptist Health Primary Care building on South U.S. 27.
The man was identified as Donald Purdue, Dobbs said.
He added that the man’s body has been sent for an autopsy and that it was too early in the investigation to identify a cause of death. As such, Dobbs could not say at this time whether the death was related to the extreme cold temperatures the county saw.
Early Friday morning temperatures dropped to negative digits as a winter storm moved through the area that morning.
According to the Associated Press, the U.S.-wide storm is responsible for at least 34 deaths.
Dobbs said he encouraged everyone to stay safe and warm during extreme cold temperatures like what was seen in the area this weekend, and stressed that those who need to should go to warming centers.
One such center is at New Life Church in Ferguson, which advertises it will be open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. on any day the temperatures goes below 32 degrees. More information and updates can be found on New Life Church’s Facebook page.
