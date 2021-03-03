The Somerset Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that took place around 2 p.m. Tuesday. No one was seriously injured in the incident, but it did result in the arrest of one man for possessing a firearm despite having a Domestic Violence Order against him prohibiting that.
The incident took place at a Ringgold Road residence.
According to the SPD, officers arrived on scene to find Rodney Stevens, 41, with a gunshot wound near his ankle. He told officers the wound came from Justin Walters, 22 of Somerset.
Detective Larry Patterson learned that Walters and Stevens, who lives with Walters’ mother, got into a verbal altercation shortly after Walters arrived at the residence.
Walters reportedly had a firearm in his hand during this altercation.
The argument became physical, and during the scuffle the firearm went off, causing the wound to Stevens.
At this time, Walters has only been charged with the DVO violation. As of Wednesday, Walters was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing, and more charges may be pending, according to the SPD.
