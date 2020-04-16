The Somerset Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for 38-year-old Andy McClister. He is originally from Jamestown but currently resides in Somerset in the care of Cumberland Behavioral Group.
He was last seen at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital around 7:50 a.m. on Thursday.
McClister is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 200lbs., has brown hair, brown eyes and several tattoos. One tattoo includes the name Andy 13 on his left hand.
McClister was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue jeans. McClister is believed to be on foot.
The SPD stated that there is no reason at this time to consider McClister a threat to the general public. However, McClister has been diagnosed with mental health related impairments and has a past history of violence toward others. SPD advises the public not to attempt to detain McClister, but to immediately call 911 if you spot him.
If you have any information on the possible location of McClister please call 911.
