Things can get a little hairy out in the field for law enforcement officers — and their K9 companions. It helps to have a little extra protection.
The Somerset Police Department (SPD) announced this week that they've obtained a new set of ballistic body armor for K9 unit Joker, a two-year-old Belgian Malinois.
"This particular armor we got from Spike's K9 Fund and through K9 Storm — they're actually who made the vest," said Lt. Tim Miller, who helps oversee K9 units for SPD. "This body armor is sized and everything to fit Joker."
Spike's K9 Fund is a non-profit organization founded by a Special Warfare Operator named James Hatch, whose life was saved by a K9 named Spike. They help provide training, equipment, assistance and more for working dogs.
"It's a really cool organization," said Miller. "They do a lot of stuff for dog teams — the dog and the handler. They're a national organization, and they supply a lot of dog teams with both body armor and training and all kinds of stuff like that."
Joker is one of two dogs in the service of the Somerset Police Department, along with Miller's dog, Bravo.
"We've had (armor like this) before in the past; my K-9 has some body armor," said Miller.
The vest has ballistic protection — "Most of your handgun rounds, it will stop," said Miller — and also helps prevent injury from stabbings.
While human officers wear body armor too, the canine version can be a little bit different, Miller observed.
"Heat is a huge factor for dogs; you don't want them to overheat," said Miller. "We feel like this body armor is a little bit more efficient and the dog can wear it throughout the entire shift instead of it lying in the back of the car or something like that."
And that shift can last a while — typically about 10 hours. "He's with the handler from the time he comes to work to the time he goes home," said Miller of the dog.
The armor vest was implemented immediately; "He's wearing it right now," said Miller of Joker.
And don't worry about whether or not the dog is comfortable wearing the vest — K9 units who serve their community come to take a sense of pride in their uniform, just like the humans who partner with them.
"There's a little bit of a break-in period for the dog to get acclimated to it," said Miller. "But once he gets used to it, he's ready to wear it. A lot of times, they'll simulate putting on their vest, or putting on their shirt and collars, and they'll learn to associate that with going to work. A lot of times, they'll get happy when they start putting that stuff on."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.