“Lord this is bad. We’re gonna need you,” said Alan “Papa” Lindsey after the Lindsey family bus ran over a bolt on their way to a wedding. Coincidently, Somerset Police Department Detective Lieutenant Larry Patterson happened to be right there to give the family a helping hand.
The Lindsey Family is a singing and performing gospel band who perform all over the United States. Comprised of parents Alan and Tammy Lindsey and their slew of kids, the band adopts a Bluegrass style to match their bluegrass roots.
While the Lindsey Family was driving to a wedding in Ohio, their bus struck a bolt lying in the road. As soon as they realized the situation, the family felt they were in for a very bad day. When they saw a cop car approach them, Papa Lindsey worried “things were going to go from bad to worse.” Patterson approached them and assessed the situation.
“They had all the tools they needed to change with it except for the jack,” said Lt. Patterson. “I drove Mr. Lindsey to Harbor Freight to purchase his jack there, and he purchased his jack. When we come back, they had the tire changed and ready to go in no time at all.”
While he said he was glad to help him, he felt he’s the one who “got the good end of the deal” because the Lindsey’s awarded him with a few CD’s for his assistance and he’s been listening to them since his encounter with the family.
“I was just in the right place at the right time to help somebody,” said Patterson.
Patterson described the family as “appreciative” and “humble.”
However, Alan Lindsey described Lt. Patterson as “an angel.”
The Lindsey family draws inspiration for their Christian faith, and Alan Lindsey described himself as having all his eggs “in the God basket.”
“We have a pretty cool testimony,” said Lindsey. “In the era of ‘defund the police,’ it really is the case that they really are trying to help. When you’re just trying to get down the road, and you’re minding your own business and something happens, they’re kind people, and they have good hearts.”
Lindsey said that when the family arrived to their destination, two of the Lindsey daughters were already there. When the family showed the girls a picture of the officer who had helped them, they said, “Hey! That’s the guy who helped us find our debit card at the [Pulaski County] fair a couple weeks ago!”
