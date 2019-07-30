A Somerset Police Officer was involved in a domestic altercation that resulted in his adult son being wounded with a firearm.
According to Trooper Lloyd Cochran of Kentucky State Police, Post 11, a call was received just after 4 p.m. Monday about a domestic dispute between father and son at the home of Jason Griffith, who serves with Somerset Police. Devin Griffith, the 24-year-old son, did not live there, according to Cochran.
"The son started assaulting the father, and the father defended himself by firing a shot at him," said Cochran.
Devin was not believed to be armed, according to Cochran. He was listed as being in "fair" condition at the University of Kentucky Medical Center as of Tuesday afternoon.
Details were not plentiful, but Cochran said that there were no charges at this time against Jason Griffith, but charges are expected against Devin Griffith.
Somerset Police Chief William Hunt says that Jason Griffith is on administrative leave during the investigation process.
The Commonwealth Journal will have more on this story as details become available.
