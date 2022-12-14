Somerset City Council and the Somerset Police Department celebrated a unique milestone for one of its officers – working 20 years for SPD without taking a single sick day.
The officer in question is Eric Klepper, and he was presented with a Letter of Commendation during Monday’s City Council meeting.
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck called the achievement “a truly special accomplishment,” while Council Member Robin Daughetee made a motion to have the commendation reflected in the meeting’s official minutes.
SPD Chief William Hunt said Klepper’s service record was brought to his attention because this month marks Klepper’s 20th year of service with the department.
Hunt alluded a shared problem between emergency services and businesses when he said, “A common thing these days, no matter what business you’re in, is recruitment and retention. It’s hard to get people to come to work these days, and it's hard to keep them once they get there.”
Hunt said he wasn’t aware of another person during his tenure at SPD who has done anything similar.
After receiving his commendation – and a standing ovation from the crowd – Klepper said, “I just want to thank everyone for the opportunity to work for this city… I’m just thankful to work for these citizens.”
In requesting the presentation become part of the official meeting minutes, Daughetee said, “That should be an example for others. And what an investment that is for the future. In case something does happen, they have that to fall back on.”
Also at Monday’s meeting, councilors voted to take in some property that is currently within the city limits of Ferguson.
Somerset’s council passed an ordinance to take an amount of land on Ky. 914.
City Attorney John Adams said that he had worked with Ferguson’s City Attorney, Carrie Wiese, with both cities agreeing on the wording of their respective ordinances.
The Somerset ordinance specifies that there are no residents of the property, and that at least 51% of the property owners had petitions for the change.
The ordinance had its first reading last month, and Adams said that there was one change within the ordinance that shouldn’t require a redo of the first reading.
That change was to put into writing that the annexation would stand even if the property were to change hands. Adams said that stipulation should exist without being written in, but the wording was added just in case someone else was interested in buying the property and had questions about it.
Keck added that the joint decision was “an example of two groups coming together for the benefit of the whole community.”
He added, “This is two cities saying, ‘Hey, this is best for our community, best for economic development. Let’s just find a way to work together and get something done.’ I’m proud of those folks, and us as well. I stand behind this move 1,000%, and I think it's a good sign.”
Monday’s meeting began with the mayor and all city council members taking their official oath of office, administered by Judge Katie Slone.
Keck explained that the elected city officials must be sworn in before January 1.
Unlike most months, December only has one city council meeting due to the Christmas holiday, so this was the last time all elected members would be together before the first of the year.
Keck said that he and councilors will also participate in the ceremonial swearing in of all officials who were elected in the November election. That ceremony is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 7 at 11 a.m. at the Virginia.
Carla Slavey can be reached at cslavey@somerset-kentucky.com
