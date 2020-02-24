Two officers with the Somerset Police Department were formally recognized Monday night at the Somerset City Council meeting as having been promoted into supervisory positions.
Shawn Dobbs and Greg Guffey had their new ranks pinned on them by their wives before receiving a plaque of recognition from Police Chief William Hunt.
Dobbs was promoted from the rank of sergeant to lieutenant. Guffey was promoted from officer to sergeant.
SPD issued a press statement after the ceremony, saying:
In past weeks, the Somerset Police Department held a promotional process in which many eligible officers of the department were evaluated. This promotional process was perhaps the toughest the agency has seen, as all candidates were capable and ready to take on the difficult job of being a law enforcement supervisor. On January 22nd, after an exhaustive process, Dobbs and Guffey emerged ahead of one of the largest fields ever of capable men and women wanting to pursue a role in leadership of the Somerset Police Department.
Beginning his 13th year in law enforcement, Lt. Dobbs began his career with the City of Science Hill Police Department. A little over a year later, in 2008, Lt. Dobbs joined the ranks of The Somerset Police Department.
Dobbs was promoted to sergeant in April of 2017.
Lt. Dobs is an asset to the SPD serving as a Patrol Supervisor. He also holds many certifications. Lt. Dobbs is certified in Accident Reconstruction, a difficult program to complete. To add to it, Dobbs increased his knowledge in this field by becoming a Commercial Vehicle Accident Reconstructionist and an investigator dealing with homicides by traffic collisions. Lt. Dobbs is also a Police Negotiator, leaning on knowledge gained by being certified in Crisis Intervention. Crisis Intervention Training is designed for officers to recognize the various types of mental health diagnoses and be able to recognize when a person is in crisis. Honing his skills in these areas, Lt. Dobbs has continued his education by completing training in law enforcement’s response to people with special needs.
After being promoted to the position of Sergeant, Dobbs attended the Kentucky Leadership Institute where he completed the Academy of Police Supervision. APS is often referred to as the “Sergeant’s Academy” due to the natural fit for new Sergeants and first-line supervisors. In APS, Lt. Dobbs trained in areas of applying leadership and demonstrating an understanding of constitutional and administrative law, emotional and social intelligence, dealing with change, ethical decision making, problem solving, emotional survival, and public speaking.
To fill the position of Sergeant, which opened with the promotion of Lt. Dobbs, a promotional process was held in conjunction with the aforementioned process. As was the case in promoting Lt. Dobbs, this one was equally and perhaps more demanding than any the SPD has seen. It is crucial that any organization promote the right leaders and especially so in law enforcement. After a very difficult selection process, Officer Greg Guffey was promoted to Sergeant on January 22nd.
Sgt. Guffey began his career in law enforcement in May of 2014 with The Somerset Police Department. Sgt. Guffey made it clear during his promotional interviews that his intent throughout his career thus far, was to serve in a leadership capacity.
Guffey has already proven this to be the case with his career development path, one which took him first to the position of Field Training Officer or FTO. As an FTO, officers serve as training officers within the department training new recruits directly out of Basic Training or certified officers coming to the SPD from another agency. This step in the career of a police officer is critical as it can cost your agency an asset or reward the agency with bringing on board the right officer, capable of doing more than the job requires.
The Somerset Police Department utilizes the San Jose model of field training. This method produces highly trained and positively motivated employees capable of meeting or exceeding the standards set forth by The Somerset Police Department. The program builds on the foundation of skills and knowledge acquired in basic training by creating an environment in which the trainee may enhance those skills and increase proficiency in all aspects of job performance. Ultimately the chosen field training process of the SPD increases the overall efficiency, effectiveness and reputation of the department through the modeling of professional, competent and ethical behavior.
In addition to serving as a Field Training Officer for the SPD, Sgt. Guffey also serves as Physical Training and Defensive Tactics Coordinator. In this role, Sgt. Guffey holds instructor certifications in Defensive Tactics, Krav Maga and the Kentucky State Police STOPS program which stands for Strategies & Tactics of Patrol Stops. Being a Defensive Tactics Instructor carries a great deal of weight for an officer. It’s on the instructor to ensure each officer of the Somerset Police Department is equipped with the knowledge and ability to safely defend themselves from harm, while also seeing to it their attacker is properly arrested and controlled in a manner which will not cause them to endure unreasonable injury. In other words, it’s on Sgt. Guffey to help his officers get home safely after each shift and then sleep peacefully. The PT/DT program takes activities out of the classroom and beyond perfect, sterile situations and prepares officers for what can happen in the most common and often the most dangerous situations.
Each year Guffey has been one of The Somerset Police Department’s most active police officers. Sgt. Guffey’s ability to deal courteously, but firmly with the general public; ability to work under conditions of high stress and pressure; ability to handle emergencies quickly and appropriately and an ability to multi-task while working at a high level will exceed what is needed of him. Sgt. Guffey has proven he can both meet the needs of The Somerset Police Department as well as the officers under his command.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.