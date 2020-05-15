Law enforcement are on the scene at Lowe's due to reports of a possible bomb, but the Somerset Police Department said the object was investigated and was determined to be harmless.
As of 4:30 p.m., customers being evacuated from the parking lot of Lowe's caused traffic around that area to become backed up. Drivers in the area were urged to use caution.
SPD Captain Michael Correll said that a customer had told a store associate that there was a suspicious item in the front of the store.
The store began following their safety protocols and contacted law enforcement and the Somerset-Pulaski Special Response/Hazmat Team (SRT).
"As of now, we have no credible threat of anything, and the item was determined to be harmless," Correll said.
"All customers and staff are safe."
The Somerset Fire Department and SRT are assisting at the scene.
