A Whoville-area resident was taken into custody by the Somerset Police Department on an outstanding warrant for criminal littering after being observed preforming the same heinous crime on College Street Wednesday.
The Grinch, age unknown, of 138 Whoville Mountain Road, was handcuffed and forced to serve his sentence over the weekend of learning about the true meaning of Christmas.
Video of the arrest was captured by SPD units. That video shows Officer Jordan Hoseclaw observing a vehicle traveling south on College Street. The driver of the vehicle – the suspected Grinch – allegedly tossed what appeared to be a soda can into the oncoming lane, narrowly missing another vehicle.
Officer Hoseclaw proceeded pull over the vehicle at the corner of College Street and East Mount Vernon.
When placed in handcuffs, the Grinch was heard yelling, “I hate Christmas!”
The warrant carried a bond of 100 hours of community service, which the suspect was expected to fulfill over the weekend by participating in the Somerset Police Department’s Shop with a Cop program.
In that program, the department helped Somerset families by delivering toys, books, board games and candy. A SPD press release stated that 13 children were helped on December 19, and another 13 had gifts delivered to them on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
SPD thanked AMVETS Chapter 125, The City of Somerset’s Alcohol Beverage Control Office and Walmart for helping to make the program possible this year.
In addition to that work, SPD made deliveries to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and the Bethany House, not only to brighten the days of the children, but to also help health care workers and caregivers who are making sacrifices during this time.
The biggest differences between this year and years past is that officers usually go into the hospital to visit with children, or go to the maternity ward to talk with families, but couldn’t this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Also, officers were leaving presents at the doorsteps of children’s houses, rather than go inside.
SPD Chief William Hunt said, “We enjoy interacting with people, and we’re losing that this year, but we still feel it is important because it can help brighten somebody’s day.”
Still, he said that the officers find enjoyment and fulfillment in helping, despite the lack of more personal contact.
“Even with the mask on, you can still hear the joy in children’s voices, he said.
He added, “The only regret is that we wish we could do more. But we’re doing what we can.”
As for the Grinch, he was a part of all the deliveries. Chief Hunt said he believed this was the second year that the Grinch had been arrested right before the holiday.
It was believed that the Grinch would serve his sentence respectfully, and officers were expecting his heart to grow three sizes on Christmas Day.
On Thursday, Chief Hunt said he expected the Grinch to be absolved of his crime, “unless he gets in trouble again this year.”
