The Somerset Police Department is making the public aware of a telephone scam involving its phone number, (606) 678-5176.
According to SPD, scammers are calling potential victims impersonating officers and have used officers names and positions. The scammers are stating there is a warrant or subpoena for your arrest and requesting that you purchase gift cards, money orders, or other forms of payment as well as requesting personal or financial information via the phone or an email.
SPD reminded the public of the following:
• No SPD officer will ever call asking you to send money in leu of being arrested.
• No SPD officer will inform you of a federal warrant.
• If a SPD officer contacts you in regards to a warrant, they will instruct you how to proceed for the warrant to be served.
• You can call (606) 679-6366 and ask to be connected to the police department if you have any questions.
