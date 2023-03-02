It’s not every day that hometown heroes get to be a part of a group recognized on the floor of the Kentucky Senate, but last week some well-known Somerset faces did just that.
Somerset Police Chief William Hunt and Somerset Police Department Captain Josh Wesley took part in a meeting with Governor Andy Beshear, where members of their organization told the governor what bills and issues were important to them.
Hunt serves as the president of the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police (KACP), while Wesley is a southeast region representative on KACP’s executive board.
The two were in Frankfort as part of the KACP’s February meeting. Governor Beshear was able to briefly attend that meeting, Hunt said the organization’s executive director, Shawn Butler, had the opportunity to tell Beshear which bills were important to law enforcement.
“I think it’s important that we’re present and at the table, where we can continue to advocate for concerns for law enforcement and discuss changes in law that benefit the police in our communities,” Hunt said.
Unfortunately, one of the two bills they were looking at is already dead, Hunt said. That one, which concerned adding a program to help with retired police, doesn’t look like it will go into committee.
“It’s probably going to take us another year or two to get any traction on it,” he said.
The other bill is regarding changing the length of police officers’ retention contracts, which Hunt said appears to be moving forward. “Hopefully we’ll gain some ground on that one,” he said. “It came out of committee today.”
As part of the Frankfort trip, KACP was recognized on the floor of the Senate.
“We appreciate [senators] taking the time to recognize our association, and we feel that it’s important for the Senate to know that we are there on behalf of law enforcement so that we can continue to try to improve legislation to help us do our jobs to the best of our abilities for the commonwealth,” Hunt said.
As part of that, Hunt and Wesley got to meet briefly with Somerset resident Senator Rick Girdler.
“We appreciate the work Senator Girdler does and the time he took to speak to us,” Hunt said.
