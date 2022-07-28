See if this sounds familiar: Revitalizing run-down buildings; adding murals and artwork; hosting both community and business events; adding green space and lighting to unused corners of a city’s downtown area.
According to Lorie Vincent, these are few aspects of creating a vibrant downtown – aspects that Somerset has been working on in earnest over the past couple of years.
Vincent, the president of Texas economic development firm ACCELERATION by design LLC, was a speaker Thursday during the Stand Up Rural America Summit held at the Center for Rural Development.
Her mission was to describe the ways in which small towns can become more attractive to visitors and potential new residents, and the key to that is to have an active, bustling downtown area, she said.
It may come as no surprise that Somerset’s downtown story is not unique. An area once the lifeblood of a town gets bypassed by interstates or major highways. Business move out. Residents are more likely to be attracted to the outer areas. Movie theaters die. Downtown becomes run down and largely ignored.
Plus, as Vincent points out, people who are long-time residents get used to the way things are, or remember how they used to be. They just don’t look at it anymore, and therefore don’t see it.
“When was the last time you really drove through your community and your Main Street in downtown and really looked at it?” Vincent asked.
Tourists can see the abandoned buildings and overgrown lots, Vincent said. Visitors actually pay attention to the way a downtown looks.
Why is this important? Vincent said it’s a matter of competition.
There are 18,025 cities in the United States that have populations under 25,000 she said, with around 16,000 of those cities being under 10,000 in population.
“That means you are in heavy competition for people to live in your community,” she said. It’s also competition for tourist dollars and new businesses.
Vincent said she has studied rural communities for 30 years, looking at what causes some communities to grow and some not.
“When I calculate the communities that are growing and the communities that aren’t, almost unanimously the communities that are growing have a vibrant downtown. and the ones that aren’t, their downtown is suffering. It might not be because of downtown, but it’s definitely a factor,” she said.
Revitalization efforts need to look at getting in touch with the owners of run-down buildings, having those hard conversations about whether they can renovate it themselves of if they should sell it to someone who can.
Towns need to pay special attention to buildings that are at the entrances to downtown areas. If the first building a visitor sees is abandoned or falling apart, they may not have a good first impression of the town as a whole. That can hurt a community’s growth, she said.
“I can tell you, what your downtown not only looks like but feels like, that’s all the marketing you need in your community,” she said.
She also urged cities not to overlook second or third floor spaces. Some buildings can be divided to hold more than one business, or the upstairs can be turned into apartments to help with the lack of housing.
She chose the topic of downtown revitalization for the conference, she said, because she felt it was important to discuss, especially since the conference was being held in Somerset – a town that has worked hard uplifting its own downtown area.
“Here in a city where they’ve done such a good job of their downtown revitalization, and still working toward big and new things, I thought this was a perfect opportunity to just spend a few minutes [on the topic],” she said.
She highlighted the newly-opened Virginia building, as one of the summit’s events had been moved there Wednesday evening, allowing the attendees to see what she called an inspiring story in the building’s rebirth.
Stand Up Rural America was a national summit in which leaders, business owners and others with an interest in economic development in rural areas of the country gathering for a three-day discussion and networking event.
The summit was hosted by the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority, Pulaski County Government, the City of Somerset and the Center for Rural Development.
