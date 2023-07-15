It's doubtful that the rain bought a ticket to Master Musicians Festival on Saturday, but it managed to show up anyway.
The first part of the day at Festival Field behind Somerset Community College for the outdoor music event located there was soggy but at least not stormy, as some weather reports warned could be a threat. And MMF organizers were optimistic that the evening — featuring country superstar Wynonna Judd as the 2023 headliner — would be much drier and fun for everyone in the audience.
"I think it's going to clear up, and I think we're going to be fine," said MMF Executive Director Tiffany Finley. "We can't control the weather, but everything that we can control is going perfectly."
Weather conditions were much more favorable for Friday night, the first evening of the outdoor part of the festival. The highlight of the evening came at the end, when Friday headliner Nicholas Jamerson and fellow act Brother Smith joined together to put together a special set list honoring this as MMF's 30th year, full of songs from MMF performers over the past three decades.
Appropriately, the last song of the evening was Willie Nelson's "On the Road Again," as much of the crowd was preparing to head out of the festival area and back to their cars. Nelson didn't show up for this year's festival, but there were plenty of other special surprise guests joining Jamerson and Brother Smith that were familiar to the MMF faithful — names like Bee Taylor, Eric Bolander, Yovany Pino, Tommy Cate, members of local band Ciggy Tuna, and 2023 performer Brit Taylor — who also came out to send their crowd on their way by taking part in the performance of the Nelson classic.
"Last night, I thought, was super special and magical and I don't think it could have gone any better," said Finley on Saturday afternoon. "I'm just so proud of my team because they had everything handled and I think everyone had a wonderful time.
"The whole thing was really cool," she added of the 30th year tribute set. "I didn't really have any clue what they were going to do, but they definitely exceeded my expectations."
One feature of this year's festival is a return to the "Classical Night" idea, something that was a regular part of MMF in the past. That was fully realized on Thursday night, with the Louisville Orchestra performing at The Center for Rural Development as part of the festival, but that acknowledgment of the masterworks continued on Saturday, with local opera singer Amanda Balltrip performing in the more intimate Mill Springs Studio Tent, one of three venues along with the Citizens National Bank Stage in Art Vendor Valley, and the main performance location, the Horse Soldier Bourbon Stage.
Balltrip performed several works, with Sharon McGinley accompanying on the piano, like "O Dieu! ... Ah! Je ris" from "Faust," "Song to the Moon" from "Rusalka," and "Ain't It a Pretty Night" from "Susannah" as the rainy skies started to clear outside the tent hidden away against a sylvan backdrop.
"It's an honor," said Balltrip of getting to perform at MMF. "It's exciting to pay homage to 'Classical Night' and to share a little bit of what I love so much maybe with a new audience."
She added, "I love (the Mill Springs Tent setting). It just feels very comfortable and cozy and intimate, and I love being in the greenery."
Read more about this weekend's 30th Master Musicians Festival in Tuesday's Commonwealth Journal.
