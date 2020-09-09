After being delayed from the early months of 2020, Whiskey & War Stories is finally set to come to Somerset.
Tickets went on sale Tuesday for Whiskey & War Stories, a luncheon featuring the founders of Somerset-Pulaski County’s first bourbon distillery, Horse Soldier Bourbon.
The event — presented by the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) in partnership with Lake Cumberland Tourism, the City of Somerset, the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce and Burnside Tourism — will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at The Center for Rural Development. The event will feature a major charitable announcement for the community, a catered lunch, and the opportunity for guests to bring memorabilia to be signed by Horse Soldier Bourbon founders.
Because of COVID-19 guidelines in place at the event, there are only 225 tickets available for purchase. Tickets are $20 each until Sept. 22, at which point the price will increase to $25.
Whiskey & War Stories has become a trademark event in communities where Horse Soldier Bourbon is expanding operations. During the luncheon, a select few of the company’s founders will share stories of their military experience and their adventures in building a bourbon brand.
“We are thrilled to welcome the founders of Horse Soldier Bourbon for this historic, memorable luncheon to hear stories of their service and commitment to their country and our community,” SPEDA President & CEO Chris Girdler said. “This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for the people of Somerset and Pulaski County to meet these legendary men, hear their stories, and celebrate their decision to come home to Kentucky and invest in us.”
In December, Horse Soldier founders announced their intention to build a distillery in Somerset-Pulaski County, a more than $50 million project that will make Somerset the southernmost point on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. Building a distillery here is indeed a homecoming for these veterans, many of whom were stationed in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, during their service to the United States.
Horse Soldier’s founders were members of the first U.S. Army Special Forces unit to enter Afghanistan following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. In the weeks following 9/11, this hand-selected detachment of 12 Green Berets from the 5th Special Forces Group — later named the “Horse Soldiers” — entered Afghanistan on horseback. Their clandestine mission marked the first time U.S. troops rode to war on horseback since WWII. The 2018 action war drama film 12 Strong is based on their story.
Tickets can be purchased on SPEDA’s Facebook page and on Eventbrite. Other COVID-19 safety guidelines in place include having infrared thermometers at The Center’s entrance that will take guests’ temperatures upon arrival and requiring masks. Only four people will be seated at each table and guests will be asked to maintain a 6-foot distance.
For more information about Whiskey & War Stories, contact Jessica Carlton at jessica@speda.org.
