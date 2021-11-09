Anyone want to buy a brick? Or a tree, or maybe even a bench? It’s for a good cause – specifically, the creation of a Veterans Memorial Park for downtown Somerset.
The Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority announced Tuesday sponsorship costs for various aspects of the upcoming park. A brick sponsorship is $500, and a tree can be sponsored for $5,000.
Benches can be sponsored for $10,000, and will include a placard with the name of the sponsor or the name of the loved one the bench was sponsored in memory or in honor of.
Likewise, the sponsored tree can have placard with the name of the sponsor or have it be in memory or in honor of someone.
Memorial bricks will be placed throughout the park and can also be engraved with the sponsor’s name or the name of someone close to them.
On top of sponsorships, SPEDA reminded the public that it will accept donations of all sizes to go towards the park.
The project will take shape at the corner of Oak and Main Streets, across from Dairy Queen. It is planned to be “a place to honor veterans and warriors whose commitment to their country allows us to have the freedoms we do,” according to a SPEDA statement.
It was announced last week that First & Farmers will be the title sponsor of the park. Incoming distillery Horse Soldier Bourbon has already donated $4,500 to go toward the park.
