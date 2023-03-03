While a big rig getting getting stuck while trying to use a small county backroad may be an annoyance, in some situations it could become dangerous.
The Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) is trying to cut down on the number of semis going the wrong way around the Valley Oak Commerce Park area to not only improve traffic flow but also prevent a potentially deadly accident.
This week, SPEDA coordinated with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to put up signs around the East Ky. 80/Ky. 461 area to direct tractor trailers into the commerce park’s approved entrance/exit (between TTAI and Gatormade).
But board members are also looking at blocking off the access road known as New Oak at its intersection with Dahl Road to try to prevent semis from trying to navigate into an area they cannot safely travel.
Part of the problem is that the other end of New Oak connects with the commerce park’s entrance road and leads to the park’s new overflow lot, where 18-wheelers can sit while waiting to load or unload.
However, some trucks leaving the lot accidentally turn right – towards Dahl Road and to an unsafe system of narrow backroads – instead of left which points them to the correct exit from the park.
To warn semi drivers away from that route, SPEDA put up a “Headache Rack” at the exit with Dahl Road, which is a lightweight pipe that bridges across the road, with a sign saying tractor-trailers are not allowed to go that way.
But another problem that has arisen in recent months is GPS telling truckers to use Dahl Road as an alternative entrance to places like AppHarvest or the backside of TTAI, meaning trucks turn down Dahl and can’t turn back around.
In those instances, drivers are attempting to make a sharp turn onto New Oak – despite the “Headache Rack” warning them they shouldn’t be there – and are unable to make the turn.
“They really, truly are creating a dangerous situation out there on our county roads,” SPEDA President/CEO Chris Girdler told board members at their Thursday meeting.
He said the “Headache Rack” had been knocked down at least four times since the first of the year.
Girdler and Doug Baker also told the board that there has been on case of a tractor trailer that had turned over, and a total of three accidents involving tractor trailers in that area.
And if the situation isn’t resolved, Baker said he fears it might get worse.
Baker, who is the chief of the Somerset-Pulaski Special Response Team as well as 4th District constable, said he felt the new signs would help, but that part of the problem is that GPS signals are directing trucks the wrong way.
“I’ve had five this week,” Baker said. “… They’re trying to turn around, and what they’re doing is jackknifing that truck straight across that two-lane road, 250 feet from the crest of [a] hill.”
Baker noted that the estimated safe stopping distance for a car going 55 mph on a dry road is 300 feet – meaning having only 250 feet of visibility isn’t enough.
“If somebody tops that hill at 55 mile per hour, between perception, reaction and braking distance, they’re going to go under the truck,” said Baker. “I don’t mean to sound crude, but I’m just telling you this: I have cut two teenage bodies out of cars in my career because of stuff just like this. If we don’t do something, we’re going to have a fatality there.”
Therefore, Baker advocated for placing roadway barriers across New Oak, effectively removing the intersection and preventing trucks from trying to turn around.
“If we don’t cut that road off, we’er going to get somebody killed,” he said.
Girdler said the road would be cut off for all traffic, which would force factory employees driving in before and after shifts to use a new access road onto Dahl behind Gatormade’s building which exits onto a much straighter section of the road with better visibility.
At the advice of board member and Somerset Mayor Alan Keck, SPEDA agreed to work with the park’s factories to get the word out a couple of weeks in advance so they are not blindsided by New Oak’s closure.
Former board member Brook Ping, who attended the meeting, also suggested putting temporary barricades up for 90 days to monitor how it works.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.