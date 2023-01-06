SPEDA’s January meeting included updates on a potential Ag Expo Center and Horse Soldier Bourbon’s properties, as well as a discussion on issues related to trucks getting into places they shouldn’t be due in part to a lack of signs at the Valley Oak Commerce Complex and to the new interchange being built at the intersection of E. Ky. 80 and Ky. 914.
The President/CEO of the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA), Chris Girdler, told board members Thursday that a committee recently met to look over Request for Quotes (RFQs) for the proposed Ag Expo Center.
The results of the RFQ phase were a bit disappointing, Girdler admitted, because the committee only received one RFQ in total.
However, the board voted to approve moving onto the next phase, which is sending out a Request for Proposals (RFP) to that entity, which Girdler described as “highly qualified.”
Within the next few weeks, that RFP will be sent out, and when returned the board can review it and decide whether or not to enter into an agreement with that entity.
If approved, SPEDA and the entity will then “hold hands” to move through the process to try to put an Ag Expo Center together.
As he has during previous discussions, Girdler warned that the creation of the center was far from a certainty.
“We’re still a long ways from being able to put something together. However, we’ll never allow the fear of failure to keep us from doing something,” Girdler said.
Girdler also told the SPEDA board that they should start seeing things pick up when it comes to beginning the construction process of Horse Soldier Bourbon.
The proposed $200 million distillery and entertainment complex, collectively known as Horse Soldier Farms, plans to include restaurants, shopping areas, an event center, and even a wedding chapel.
Girdler said he met with the project’s architects a few weeks ago, who spent some time in Somerset working on the project.
“Along those lines, I want to let you know that the Somerset Urban Still House, plans are to open that this spring,” Girdler said, referring to the Horse Soldier-connected restaurant and bar that is going into the former Goldenberg Furniture Store in downtown Somerset.
Girdler said the project has been delayed due to supply chain issues, “even down to their bar stools and wall sconces.”
The owners don’t want to open the business until every last detail is completed, he said.
From good news to a little bit of bad, Girdler told the board there have been issues in the area of the Valley Oak Commerce Complex, specifically with semi tractor-trailer traffic getting into roads where they cannot safely travel through.
The issue was illustrated in November, when a semi overturned on Dahl Road after failing to navigate a curve.
According to reports at the time, Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team Chief Doug Baker said that the driver of a commercial truck out of Georgia was coming from the Crane Fiat facility in Somerset, carrying a load of shower tiles, and headed to Interstate 75 en route to Florida when he took a wrong turn at the new split at the intersection of East Ky. 80 and Ky. 461.
“Instead of going toward London, he went toward Mt. Vernon,” said Baker. “His GPS rerouted him across Flat Lick Road and Dahl Road to get back to East Ky. 80.”
Girdler said the incident wasn’t isolated, and ever since work began on the new cloverleaf exchange at the entrance of Ky. 461, wrong turns have intensified.
“The truck drivers aren’t purposefully doing it. … They’re just getting lost and taking wrong turns. Then depending on their GPS systems, to get them back into Valley Oak, it’s bringing them on all these back roads,” Girdler said.
Signs have been ordered that will better direct semi drivers to the areas they can and cannot enter, Girdler said, particularly in the area of New Oak Road – a connector road between Pin Oak Drive and Dahl Road that leads to an overflow lot where semis are encouraged to park.
The problem, Girdler said, is that the trucks are intended to go only from Pin Oak to the overflow lot, and that is as far as they are supposed to go on New Oak.
The rest of the connector road was made to alleviate personal vehicle traffic flow coming to and from the factories in that area, such as TTAI and Gatormade.
But trucks are leaving the overflow lot and turning right, onto the area of road they shouldn’t be using.
Then, their GPS is sending them on all kinds of back roads and into residential areas trying to get them back onto the main highway.
Girdler said SPEDA would be working with the state to try to alleviate the problems.
