Progress is being made on the Dream Big Burnside project, according to Chris Girdler, president and CEO of the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA).
SPEDA has fulfilled one commitment by giving money over to the project, but will continue to be a part of the collaborative effort to improve tourism for “the only city on Lake Cumberland.”
The project, announced last fall, brings SPEDA, Burnside, Pulaski County government, Somerset government and other entities together with an eye of building a lodge on General Burnside Island.
Dream Big Burnside also looks to bring restaurants, a conference center and other amenities to the island through a public-private partnership.
In updating SPEDA board members Thursday, Girdler said that the Dream Big Burnside board had a meeting over Zoom two weeks ago with officials from the State Tourism Cabinet.
“There’s still a lot of questions left to be answered, but it did help us move this project up the line,” Girdler said of that meeting.
He admitted, however, they were not making progress as quickly as they had hoped, and said they were “at the mercy of the state right now.”
Dream Big Burnside Authority will have its next meeting on February 17, he added.
“This is quite a big undertaking,” Girdler said, “to prepare an RFP of this nature that has so many various entities involved, from the Corps of Engineers, to state of Kentucky Government, Tourism Cabinet, a lot of moving parts, especially when we’re hoping to be able to issue an authorized local RFP (Request for Proposal) to where the local community can negotiate with that developer.”
In other SPEDA business, Girdler told board members of the several different conventions that Pulaski will be seeing in the upcoming months.
There is the national Stand Up Rural America conference, scheduled for July 26, which will feature more than 20 experts on economic development for rural areas around the country. The host committee will consist of members of SPEDA, the City of Somerset, Pulaski County Government and the Center for Rural Development.
Girdler said that within three weeks of promoting that event – and even before speakers were announced, organizers had 65 people signed up to attend.
In addition, Girdler said there were three other conferences were scheduled: The Kentucky City/County Managers Conference at the end of May, The Kentucky Rotary Convention also in May, and the Kentucky Police Chiefs Association Conference, where 150 to 200 police chiefs will be in attendance. That conference is scheduled for August.
